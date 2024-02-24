JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.73.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $147,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $147,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,685 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $147,032.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,525,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,151 shares of company stock valued at $659,896. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 205.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

