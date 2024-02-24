Barclays Lowers UDR (NYSE:UDR) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut UDR from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.94.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. UDR has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 5.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in UDR by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

