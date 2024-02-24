Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $138.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $117.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,465,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,478,000 after acquiring an additional 277,634 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,116,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,901,000 after acquiring an additional 133,372 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.