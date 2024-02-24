Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
