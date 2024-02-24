UBS Group Begins Coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE MSDL opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

