GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.45. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Stories

