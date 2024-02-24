Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Stories

