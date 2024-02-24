Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.83.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
