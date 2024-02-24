Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CG Oncology’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

CGON stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. CG Oncology has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

In other CG Oncology news, Director Hong Fang Song purchased 263,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613,928 shares in the company, valued at $11,664,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CG Oncology news, Director Hong Fang Song purchased 263,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613,928 shares in the company, valued at $11,664,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Corleen M. Roche acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 666,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,662,968.

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

