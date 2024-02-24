Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CFB

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $646.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 55,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,511,000 after purchasing an additional 68,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.