Camtek’s (CAMT) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $94.00.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Camtek from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.14.

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72. Camtek has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Camtek by 574.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Camtek by 1,436.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

