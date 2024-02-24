Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $381.75.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Stock Up 0.2 %

CACC opened at $550.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.48. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $379.77 and a twelve month high of $616.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $540.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.02.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $0.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $491.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total transaction of $289,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.