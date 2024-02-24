Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $139.00.

Separately, Barclays cut Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $129.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.64.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 225,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Allegion by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

