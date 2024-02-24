BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

BTSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.39.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 5.0 %

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

Shares of BTSG opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.