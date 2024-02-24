Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 4.74% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.