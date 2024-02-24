Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) vs. Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Head-To-Head Review

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) and Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hesai Group and Nauticus Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nauticus Robotics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hesai Group presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 710.44%. Nauticus Robotics has a consensus target price of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 1,266.89%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than Hesai Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group -27.33% -21.55% -9.74% Nauticus Robotics -175.68% -2,774.34% -61.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Hesai Group and Nauticus Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.0% of Hesai Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Nauticus Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Nauticus Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hesai Group and Nauticus Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $174.37 million 2.62 -$43.61 million ($0.54) -6.74 Nauticus Robotics $11.44 million 1.16 -$28.26 million ($0.41) -0.65

Nauticus Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hesai Group. Hesai Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nauticus Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hesai Group beats Nauticus Robotics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, a subsea tool; ToolKITT, a cloud software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed vessel that will support the real-time operations of Aquanaut in commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

