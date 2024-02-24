Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ENTG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $132.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 111.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.58. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 536,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $895,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,303,000 after purchasing an additional 130,258 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

