BAE Systems’ (BA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,220 ($15.36) price target on the stock.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,156 ($14.56).

LON:BA opened at GBX 1,240.50 ($15.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,163.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,083.13. The company has a market cap of £37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,987.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.33. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 866.60 ($10.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,256.50 ($15.82).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 4,516.13%.

In related news, insider Angus Cockburn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.18) per share, with a total value of £20,940 ($26,366.15). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,166. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

