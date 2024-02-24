Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given “Buy” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2023 earnings at $30.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $150.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $13.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $44.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $83.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $35.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $177.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $208.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,664.69.

Get Booking alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,505.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,576.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3,253.56. The stock has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,383.18 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking will post 149.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,228,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Booking by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.