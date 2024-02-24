Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.79. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

