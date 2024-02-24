ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVBP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVBP

ArriVent BioPharma Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Transactions at ArriVent BioPharma

NASDAQ:AVBP opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

In other ArriVent BioPharma news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen acquired 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,245,952. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.