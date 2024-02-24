argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $478.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $472.00 to $478.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $526.29.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $409.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -98.44 and a beta of 0.69. argenx has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in argenx by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,181 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in argenx by 339.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,925,000 after purchasing an additional 449,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in argenx by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,217 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 32.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,219,000 after purchasing an additional 368,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after acquiring an additional 346,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

