AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

ANAB stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $687.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.30. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

In related news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $149,747.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,585,968.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $47,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,872.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $149,747.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,027 shares in the company, valued at $19,585,968.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,665 shares of company stock worth $450,422 over the last three months. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 248.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 134.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

