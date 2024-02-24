Scotiabank Lowers Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amplitude from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

