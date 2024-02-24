Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $278.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.50.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $257.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $269.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $619,404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,972,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 485.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 866,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,875,000 after purchasing an additional 718,198 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

