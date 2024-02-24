Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.78. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 4.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 121.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Alkermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

