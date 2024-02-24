AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Given New $83.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMN. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.25.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after buying an additional 1,461,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after buying an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after buying an additional 828,390 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

