Wells Fargo & Company Raises American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $74.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.06.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $73.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

