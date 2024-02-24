The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target to $132.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $111.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AWI. UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AWI opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $122.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.