Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.20 target price on the stock.
Galiano Gold Price Performance
Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.
Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05).
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.
