Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.20 target price on the stock.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galiano Gold

About Galiano Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 35,563,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402,496 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Galiano Gold by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,089,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817,585 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Galiano Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Galiano Gold by 937.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Galiano Gold by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 478,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 419,881 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

