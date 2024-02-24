Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $374.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACN. Wedbush boosted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $365.63.

Accenture Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $377.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $236.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.96 and its 200 day moving average is $331.71. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $377.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,627 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

