TD Securities Raises Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$31.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.67.

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$974.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.41. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$21.31 and a twelve month high of C$29.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total value of C$501,128.97. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

