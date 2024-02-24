Financial Analysis: La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) & Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS)

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) and Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares La Rosa and Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Rosa $26.20 million 1.11 -$2.32 million N/A N/A Anywhere Real Estate $5.64 billion 0.11 -$97.00 million ($0.91) -6.40

Profitability

La Rosa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anywhere Real Estate.

This table compares La Rosa and Anywhere Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Rosa N/A N/A N/A Anywhere Real Estate -1.72% -7.23% -2.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for La Rosa and Anywhere Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A Anywhere Real Estate 2 3 0 0 1.60

Anywhere Real Estate has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.98%. Given Anywhere Real Estate’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anywhere Real Estate is more favorable than La Rosa.

Summary

La Rosa beats Anywhere Real Estate on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. The company also engages in the real estate brokerage business, as well as sale of commercial real estate property. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names. This segment also includes lead generation activities and global relocation services operation. The Anywhere Advisors segment operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. This segment also operates real estate auction joint venture. The Anywhere Integrated Services segment provides full-service title, escrow, and settlement services to consumers, real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions primarily in support of residential real estate transactions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. In addition, it originates and markets its mortgage lending services to other real estate brokerage companies. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

