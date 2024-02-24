AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLVLY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $27.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

