UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) vs. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Head to Head Comparison

UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares UOL Group and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UOL Group N/A N/A N/A Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 159.04% 18.34% 10.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of UOL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

UOL Group pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. UOL Group pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for UOL Group and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UOL Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.02%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than UOL Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UOL Group and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UOL Group N/A N/A N/A $3.19 5.97 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $214.47 million 133.91 $243.62 million $4.46 7.88

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than UOL Group. UOL Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats UOL Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments. It develops residential properties; leases commercial offices, retail malls, and serviced suites; owns and/or manages hotels and serviced suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL brands in Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America; and invests in quoted and unquoted financial assets. The company also distributes computers and related products; and provides system integration and networking infrastructure services, as well as hotel management, and project management and related services. In addition, it offers management and information technology related products and services; and property management, treasury, retail management consultancy, property management agency, trustee, and business development services. Further, the company retails computer hardware and software; manages and operates health and beauty retreats and facilities; operates restaurants; and manages and licenses trademarks. The company was formerly known as United Overseas Land Limited and changed its name to UOL Group Limited in 2006. UOL Group Limited was incorporated in 1963 and is based in Singapore.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

