Brokerages Set First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Target Price at C$41.83

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$40.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 11.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.86 and a 52-week high of C$41.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 32,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.01 per share, with a total value of C$1,250,338.95. 71.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

