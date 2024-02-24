Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) vs. Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Financial Review

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) and Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspen Aerogels and Kingspan Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Aerogels $238.72 million 4.99 -$45.81 million ($0.66) -25.69 Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A $0.57 132.18

Kingspan Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspen Aerogels. Aspen Aerogels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingspan Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

94.9% of Aspen Aerogels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Kingspan Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Aspen Aerogels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aspen Aerogels and Kingspan Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Aerogels 0 0 5 0 3.00 Kingspan Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.27%. Given Aspen Aerogels’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aspen Aerogels is more favorable than Kingspan Group.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Aerogels and Kingspan Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Aerogels -19.19% -10.89% -7.46% Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production. It also offers Spaceloft Grey and Spaceloft A2 for use in the sustainable insulation materials market; and Cryogel X201, which is used in designing cold systems, such as refrigerated appliances, cold storage equipment, and aerospace systems. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing. The Insulated Panels segment manufactures insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades. The Insulation segment produces rigid insulation boards, technical insulation, and engineered timber systems. The Light + Air segment offers daylighting, smoke management, ventilation systems, and service activities. The Water + Energy segment provides energy and water solutions, and related services. The Data + Flooring segment manufactures data center storage solutions, as well as raised access floors. The Roofing + Waterproofing segment produces roofing and waterproofing solutions for renovation and new construction of buildings. Kingspan Group plc was founded in 1965 and is based in Kingscourt, Ireland.

