Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.43.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCS. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Friday, November 17th.
Oculis Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Oculis
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCS. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Oculis in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oculis in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Oculis in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Oculis in the first quarter worth $178,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Oculis Company Profile
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.
