StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $272.63 million, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

