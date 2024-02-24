Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BELFB. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $642.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,580. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285 in the last 90 days. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,216,000 after buying an additional 510,513 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at $12,537,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,377,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 143,349 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $4,829,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

