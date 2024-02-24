WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WaFd presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. WaFd has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $35.87.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WaFd will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of WaFd by 12.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WaFd by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of WaFd by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of WaFd by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WaFd by 1.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

