StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.43.

WestRock Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WRK opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $44.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after buying an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in WestRock by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,442,000 after buying an additional 1,538,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WestRock by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after buying an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,721,000 after buying an additional 279,006 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

