Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 541.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 232,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $12,555,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,862,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

