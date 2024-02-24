Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $121.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,282,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

