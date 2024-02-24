StockNews.com Downgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,229. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,555,000 after buying an additional 1,032,866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,324 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

