Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of NTZ opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.