DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVA. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.60.

Get DaVita alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $125.25 on Tuesday. DaVita has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.07.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,279.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,279.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,320,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,161,000 after purchasing an additional 145,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,295,000 after acquiring an additional 260,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DaVita by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,847,000 after acquiring an additional 63,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DaVita by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,606,000 after acquiring an additional 292,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $116,373,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.