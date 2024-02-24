World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter.

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

