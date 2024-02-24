Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Price Performance
NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.23.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.
Institutional Trading of Coffee
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
