Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.23.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

About Coffee

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coffee by 78.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Coffee during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

