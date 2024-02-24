Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Marchex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.