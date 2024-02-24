Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3953 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.89%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 838,265 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 310,419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 206,165 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 483,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 170,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
